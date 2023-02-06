EU4Business: ice rink and exhibition pavilions open in Gyumri 

The official opening of an ice rink and set of exhibition pavilions built with the support of the EU4Business programme was held on 3 February in Gyumri’s Friendship Park.

A cultural programme was presented at the official opening. Gyumri residents, guests and tourists took part in winter games, a fair, master classes and enjoyed the ice show.

The 815-square-metre mobile ice rink will be equipped with modern technology, changing rooms and the necessary equipment.

The 25 wooden pavilions of the ‘Vernissage’ complex were created by local craftsmen, and will serve as a permanent exhibition-fair, showcasing the products created by Gyumri’s craftsmen and artists. The functional pavilions of the Vernissage can change their structure and use as needed, turning them into food outlets or mobile galleries.

“I have no doubt that this park will act as a catalyst for tourism in Gyumri and breathe new life into the Shirak region. This park is not merely a new public venue for Gyumri. It stands as a testament to the revival of this incredible city, rich in history and culture. I am proud that we, at the European Union, are able to support its creation,” said Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

The construction of the Vernissage pavilions and ice rink was carried out by the Tourism and Urbanism (TUF) Charitable Foundation with the support of the EU4Business ‘Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’ project, which is co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and is implemented by German Development Cooperation GIZ.

Find out more

Press release