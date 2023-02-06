Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector Market : Analyzing the Industry's Growth and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solutions, and growing demand for AI technology

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%, Market Trends – Rise in venture capital funding in EdTech companies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI enables teachers to provide pupils with individualized responses to pertinent queries. In accordance with the problems and inquiries they encounter in course materials and online sessions, it also aids in students' education. Students can now communicate with teachers via a more extensive mechanism.

The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach market size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2020-2027

CAGR: 43.8%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is projected to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period, attributable to growing application of natural language processing technology to minimize the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

