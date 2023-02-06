Submit Release
Global Environmental Monitoring Market – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global environmental monitoring market report are Merck KGaA, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Emerson Electric Co., Danahar Corporation, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Environmental Sensors Inc., and Forbes Marshall among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Environmental Monitoring Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.1 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The environmental monitoring market is expanding as a result of the rise in industrialization-related water pollution, air pollution, the rise in the prevalence of waterborne diseases, and the rise in government regulations. Also, the adoption of greenhouse gas emission technologies is being aided by amiable governmental rules and worrisome pollution levels. Over the course of the projection period, it is also anticipated that rising public-private investment in the deployment of environmental monitoring systems will significantly expand the market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Environmental Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, government agencies are expected to be the largest segment in the global environmental monitoring market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the component outlook, the particulate detection segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global environmental monitoring market
  • The Asia Pacific region has the largest share of the market and is also analyzed to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period
  • Merck KGaA, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Environmental Sensors Inc., and Forbes Marshall among others, are some of the key players in the global market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/environmental-monitoring-market-3925

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Sensors
    • Indoor Sensor
    • Outdoor Sensor
  • Monitoring Software/Services
  • Monitoring Devices
    • Indoor Monitors
      • Fixed Indoor Monitors
      • Portable Indoor Monitors
    • Outdoor Monitors
      • Fixed Outdoor Monitors
      • Portable Outdoor Monitors
  • Wearable Monitors

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Particulate Detection
    • PM2.5 Detection
    • PM10 Detection
    • Others
  • Chemical Detection
    • Gas Detection
    • Volatile Organic Compound Detection
    • Pesticide Detection
    • Others
  • Temperature Sensing Detection
  • Biological Detection
  • Moisture Detection
  • Noise Detection
  • Light Detection

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Water Pollution Monitoring
    • Wastewater Monitoring
    • Surface & Groundwater Monitoring
  • Noise Pollution Monitoring
  • Air Pollution Monitoring
  • Soil Pollution Monitoring
  • Light Pollution Monitoring

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Government Agencies
  • Commercial Users
  • Residential Users
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Power Generation Plant
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


