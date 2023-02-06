Singular Genomics Showcases New G4 Sequencing Platform Data with 11 Industry-Leading Genomics Partners at AGBT

The datasets are the latest to validate the performance and plug-and-play capability of the G4 across multiple applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today released new data from 11 industry-leading genomics partners that validate the performance and versatility of the G4 Sequencing Platform. The datasets are being released during the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 23rd General Meeting taking place February 6–9, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.



The datasets, available as application notes and posters at the AGBT meeting and on the Singular Genomics website, are with the following industry-leading genomics partners: 10x Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Quantabio, Parse Biosciences, Takara Bio, Paragon Genomics, Watchmaker Genomics, Claret Bioscience, and Tecan.

“The data with our partners underscores the versatility of the G4 to address our customers’ various sequencing needs, producing highly accurate results with unmatched flexibility and speed,” said Drew Spaventa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Singular Genomics.

“These latest results expand the range of applications that have been demonstrated on the G4, further validating that our customers can easily integrate the platform into their existing NGS workflows,” added Eli Glezer, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Singular Genomics.

To access the application notes and other company updates at AGBT, visit www.singulargenomics.com/agbt.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include and are not limited to quotes from management and statements regarding: (i) our ability to successfully manufacture and commercialize the G4 in accordance with our timelines, objectives and specifications; (ii) the performance of the G4; (iii) the market opportunities for the G4; and (iv) the ability of the G4 to successfully compete with existing and new products offered by our competitors. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include and are not limited to our limited history of manufacturing and commercializing our products or technology and the risk factors described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.



