Hillstream BioPharma to Host Virtual R&D Day to Showcase its Emerging Immuno-oncology Pipeline Targeting Drug-Resistant Cancers

/EIN News/ -- Quatramer-based HSB-1216 combined with anti-MUC1-C antibody designed to target cancer stem cells (CSCs) by inducing ferroptosis in drug resistant cancers



HSB-1940, an anti-PD-1 Quatrabody™, is a proprietary targeted IO biologic

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) ("Hillstream" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, will be hosting a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be held for invited investors and guests. Following prepared remarks, the Company’s guest speakers will discuss the Company’s R&D strategy, emerging pipeline assets, and anticipated milestones:

Randy Milby : Chief Executive Officer, Hillstream

Donald Kufe, MD : Distinguished Physician and Researcher at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/ Harvard University and Chair, Hillstream’s Scientific Advisory Board,

Vaughn Smider, PhD : Chief Executive Officer, Applied Biomedical Science Institute



"Drug resistance and metastasis are the biggest challenges in cancer treatments today," said Donald Kufe, M.D. "By targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism, we’ve seen immensely encouraging progress against drug resistant cancers.”

HSB-1940 combines a novel anti-PD-1 Picobody™ with long half-life-Quatramers. Hillstream believes it could more efficiently target undruggable epitopes with greater binding affinity than approved biologics. Picobodies are “knob” domains of bovine-derived antibodies comprised of cysteine-rich ultralong complementary determining region (CDR) H3 sequences of 30-40 amino acid, which have the potential to access challenging epitopes better than full size antibodies. Targeting PD-1 is a step toward enabling Hillstream to enter the rapidly growing Immuno-oncology (IO) therapeutics market with additional IO targets.



Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) has entered into an exclusive option agreement with Hillstream Biopharma Inc., for certain of its proprietary technology, which if converted to an exclusive license agreement, will allow Hillstream to develop anti-MUC1-C antibodies to selectively deliver Hillstream’s Quatramer-based lead candidate HSB-1216 targeting CSC by the induction of ferroptosis. This approach combining HSB-1216 with conjugation to MUC1-C antibodies is highly synergistic for the elimination of CSCs, which is key for long term responses and cures.

The Company invites and encourages its shareholders and prospective investors to watch its R&D Day webcast. A replay of Hillstream’s R&D Day can be accessed via Hillstream’s IR site.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics. The Company’s most advanced candidate, HSB-1216, expected to enter clinical trials in 2023, targets ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) of drug resistant cancers. The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by the HSB-1940 Quatrabody™, an anti-PD-1 novel biologic coated onto Quatramers, expected to enter the clinic in 2024.

Hillstream’s Quatramer™ proprietary tumor targeting platform extends duration of action and minimizes off-target toxicity for biologics, mRNA, peptides, small molecules and other modalities in the tumor microenvironment. Quatrabody conjugates novel biologics developed against undruggable epitopes of validated immuno-oncology targets, including PD-1, HER2, PDL-1, TROP2 and now MUC1-C, with greater binding affinity than approved therapies. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated” and “intend” or other similar terms or expressions that concern Hillstream’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Hillstream’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Hillstream does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

