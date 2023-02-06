Dr. Cynthia Turner-Graham of ForSoundMind Enterprises to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SMYRNA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health issues are dramatically increasing worldwide, and the numbers are alarmingly high. Living in these difficult times, exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic, many are experiencing depression or anxiety that is disabling and impairing our ability to live happy, meaningful, purposeful lives.

Stress and adversity are inevitable and unavoidable aspects of life, but we can learn to manage them, seek help and treatment and experience healing. Unfortunately, many people give up without ever finding treatment. But thanks to highly skillful and forward-thinking individuals coming up with advanced and innovative ways and resources to help us manage, hope is on the horizon for a better tomorrow that will positively impact future generations.

Dr. Cynthia Turner-Graham is a retired Psychiatrist, and founder of ForSoundMind Enterprises, created as a vehicle for positive change and transformation for individuals and communities.

“People have become dispirited, so bogged down with worries and burdens that there often is no clear way to move forward. We can lose access to our personal power and agency as a consequence. The reality is that this can occur with even high functioning individuals simply trying to work through life’s problems. And no matter what we are going through, we can learn new strategies and tools and leverage our power, creating the life we really want to live.”

The solution, Dr. Cynthia says, that will prove to be highly effective and more sustainable is to get serious about mental illness prevention. Even though all mental illness cannot be prevented, suffering and distress can be minimized if a person is emotionally healthy. She believes it’s time to rethink and refocus our approach with well-tailored, evidence-based interventions.

Now that she has closed her psychiatric practice after 30+ years, Dr. Turner-Graham is “repositioning”, aligning her clinical insights, and passion for helping others to create her next chapter. Though not yet worked out in detail, at the core of her ambitions is the belief in the human capacity for life-changing transformation as people access untapped personal power and agency. These self-actualized individuals can collectively solve the problems of our familes and communities – and this is the most exciting part.

Through her work, Dr. Cynthia wants to share her purpose with us. She not only draws from her substantial years of training and experience, but from her warm, caring, altruistic heart, and down-to-earth nature. She wholeheartedly encourages us to live intentionally with kindness, love, and grace believing that when extended to everyone including ourselves, we create not only inner harmony but peace with everyone we meet. In order to stay healthy, balanced, grounded, and authentically happy we must also truly love ourselves. Living authentically, we can more readily extend this love to others, and are less likely to resort to maladaptive behaviors.

“There will never be enough mental health professionals to meet the needs of the countless men, women, and children who are struggling. Therefore, learning adaptive life skills and coping strategies is imperative for persons of all ages. When problems do arise, good problem-solving and decision-making skills will decrease the level of distress and suffering should a mental illness arise. In addition, building more resilient and insightful individuals will lay the foundation for building health communities.

“This summarizes my core life mission. Building connections in our communities, engaging in self-care by nurturing our emotional, psychological, and need for relationship are the keys. As a society, we need to tackle inequalities and provide solutions to address the social, economic, environmental and other critical factors affecting mental health.”

Public education and outreach are also essential to build increase the level of emotional intelligence so we can help better cope with turbulent times and bounce back from hardship and tragedy. In other words, we need to avert mental health problems before they start for those illnesses that are preventable, and minimize suffering when mental illness does occur. In Dr. Turner-Graham works toward achieving these objectives by promoting mental health and wellness through educational workshops, seminars and motivational speaking. She inspires us all to embrace the fact of our inherent worth in order to live a more joyful, transcendent and abundant life.

Dr. Turner-Graham finds joy in empowering people to understand that we can all live deeply satisfying lives.

“I am you and you are me because we are inexplicably and intricately connected as human beings. We are all on this journey of life together. Life is meaningful and most satisfying when we are genuinely living our best, moment by moment, always embracing hope.”

