Get Golden Visa’s Game-Changing Webinar Ushers the Investors Toward the Key to Fund Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 1st, 2023, Get Golden Visa, the lead fund advisor on the market, held a game-changing webinar titled "How to Choose Right Portugal Golden Visa Funds." Over 500 participants eagerly signed up to learn from the experts and make informed decisions about their investment portfolios. The goal was to give future investors the tools they need to diversify their assets and make smart fund choices.
Funds Take a Leap Among the Golden Visa Investment Options
Murat Coskun, a way-wise fund investment advisor and managing partner at the leading fund advisory firm Get Golden Visa, shared that the number of investors choosing the fund option for their Portugal Golden Visa was under 10% before 2020. However, in 2021, these percentages skyrocketed to 65%.
American Investors Make a Hefty Appearance in the Golden Visa Fund Scene
Coskun goes on to report that another notable trend was the growing number of American clients. Prior to the pandemic, there were very few American investors. However, in 2021, out of the 27 nationalities they served, over 25% were American. And in 2022, the percentage of American applicants continued to rise, reaching almost 50%.
Three Big Players of Portugal Golden Visa Funds Take the Stage at the Webinar
Get Golden Visa is dedicated to providing its investors with personalized investment plans that include appropriate asset allocation and risk diversification. Therefore, they sought a unique approach by showcasing a selection of funds.
João Hilário (EQTY Capital Fund), Duarte Calheiros (BlueCrow Growth Fund), and Jorge Santos (MedCapital Fund) brought their wealth of experience to the webinar as fund experts, with careers in asset management, financial services, and more. Legal expert João Cunha Vaz from EDGE - International Lawyers rounded out the expert panel.
Werner Gruner Breaks Down the Route to Choosing the Right Investment Fund
As the popularity of the Portuguese Golden Visa Program continues to grow, it's no surprise that investors often ask, “How do I choose the right fund for the Portuguese Golden Visa Program?” However, the answer to this question is not so straightforward. According to Werner Gruner, regional partner at Get Golden Visa and a highly experienced independent fund investment advisor, making the right fund choices depends on several factors, including the investor's risk profile, interests, preferred sectors, expected returns, and more. Get Golden Visa offers an elaborately tailored approach to meet the individual needs of each investor. A thorough understanding of the investor's specific investment criteria is gathered to develop a customized investment strategy that aligns with their goals and preferences. The ultimate goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their investment goals.
About Get Golden Visa
Get Golden Visa helps investors and their families become global citizens by investing in residency and citizenship programs. They assist their clients in finding the best solution that meets their specific needs, whether it is a real estate investment, a fund subscription, or a donation. They've given professional advice to over 41,000 prospective investors since 2014
info@getgoldenvisa.com
https://getgoldenvisa.com/
Get Golden Visa
Portugal Golden Visa Fund Investment Route