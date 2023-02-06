Sonia Marta, A 15-Year-Old Author, Nominated For Global Awards
Sonia Marta, an author, has been nominated for the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards, at Young Woman Changing the World category.
Observe the world around you, seek inspiration from life experiences, ask questions, and never stop dreaming, for imagination is the key to unlocking endless possibilities in your storytelling.”BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Changing the World Awards, presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health, and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
— Sonia Marta
Sonia Marta got into writing at a very young age. Her first book was published when she was 10 – a poetry book. Since then, she published two more books, has visited kindergartens, schools, and universities and participated in zoom calls and live events, inspiring over 2,000 children worldwide, partnering with WorldVision, Lynkube and other educational institutions. She is a constant contributor to The International Voice, International British School of Bucharest’s magazine, where she studies since she was 4 years old.
She is very passionate about her work and keeps an open door for all her interests alongside writing!
This work is important because she is a role model for any student, an example of how passion and determination can turn an idea into reality. Since she began her journey, she has inspired other students to become published young authors, or to follow their passions.
Dr. Tererai Trent’s powerful call to action through these awards aims to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the world's women to come together to forge a brighter path for all.
It can be challenging to create change in the world, and Sonia Marta gives this advice to others thinking about following their calling to make a difference. "Observe the world around you, seek inspiration from life experiences, ask questions, and never stop dreaming, for imagination is the key to unlocking endless possibilities in your storytelling. There always is enough room for new creative minds."
Sonia is proud of her achievements. In the last 12 months, her first book in English, The Rapping Astronaut, has been translated and published in Ukrainian, won third place in the Outstanding Creator Awards USA for both Illustrated & Picture Books and Children’s Motivational and Inspirational Books, and continued her work to inspire children worldwide. She attributes this success to all her readers' support and encouraging messages.
Sonia Marta is committed to making an impact through her work. Her vision for the future is to explore the world and different perspectives through storytelling and share her unique experiences and insights with others. She also wants her writing to positively impact the world, whether by addressing critical social issues, offering comfort and hope to others, or simply entertaining and engaging her readers.
Read more at https://wcwawards.com
The winners of the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at a glamourous event in London, United Kingdom, on 18 April 2023.
For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards, visit https://wcwawards.com or contact Sonia Marta at soniamarta.com and office@soniamarta.ro
Sonia Marta
Sonia Marta
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube