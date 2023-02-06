Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive collision repair industry. As per TBRC’s automotive collision repair market forecast, the automotive collision repair market size is expected to grow to $235.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The rise in the number of subscriptions to automobile insurance is expected to propel the automotive collision repair market going forward. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest automotive collision repair market share. Major players in the automotive collision repair market include 3M, Automotive Technology Products LLC (ATP), Denso Corporation, Faurecia, International Automotive Components Group.

Trending Automotive Collision Repair Market Trend

The utilization of 3D printing technology is a key trend in the automotive collision repair market. Many companies operating in the automotive collision repair market are using 3D printing tools and solutions to sustain their position in the market and to provide the best services for their customers. For instance, in January 2022, a collection of organizations from Germany and Canada launched a new consortium for automating the process of repairing parts using 3D printing and artificial intelligence. The new project is named Artificial Intelligence Enhancement of Process Sensing for Adaptive Laser Additive Manufacturing (AI-SLAM).

Automotive Collision Repair Market Segments

• By Product: Crash Parts, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Abrasives, Finishing Compounds, Other Products

• By Service Channel: DIY, DIFM, OE

• By Automotive Component Shop: Authorized Repair Shops, Independent Garage

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles

• By Geography: The global automotive collision repair global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive collision repair refers to the process when a trained automotive technician fixes damages in cars and other vehicles that are caused by accidents, weather, and other incidents. Collision repair includes the removal of dents, scratches, and replacement of glass, paint, and others. The automotive collision repair is used for fixing the damaged parts and bodies of cars and other vehicles.

Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive collision repair global market size, drivers and trends, automotive collision repair global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automotive collision repair global market growth across geographies. The automotive collision repair global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

