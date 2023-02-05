USS Roosevelt completes 4th FDNF-E Patrol

Roosevelt departed for patrol, Sept. 27, 2022, and sailed from the Mediterranean Sea to the Baltic Sea throughout the patrol, directly supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

“Our fourth patrol has been a rewarding adventure,” said Cmdr. John Mastriani, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Over the last several months, we’ve conducted a full range of operations and exercises directly supporting unit level warfighting proficiency, but also adding to the collective defense of the Sixth Fleet area of operations and to the NATO Alliance. The leaders and warfighters I’ve worked with during this deployment have given me unique perspectives and a renewed sense of the Alliance’s strength.”

Roosevelt began Patrol Four by participating in exercise Joint Warrior 22-2, a U.K.-hosted, multilateral training exercise designed to provide NATO and allied forces with a unique multi-warfare environment to prepare for global operations. During the exercise, the ship conducted three anti-air defense, three anti-submarine, and two anti-surface warfare drills. Roosevelt also commanded a four ship Surface Action Group for the majority of the exercise, providing them with an opportunity to fully integrate into the Task Force’s battle rhythm and operations.

Following Joint Warrior, Roosevelt conducted maritime and security operations in the Baltic Sea. While there, the ship pulled into Gdynia, Poland for a brief stop for fuel and Copenhagen, Denmark for a scheduled port visit.

In November, Roosevelt steamed back down to the Mediterranean Sea, arriving in Toulon, France for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 10, 2022. The crew, along with Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at a local cemetery to commemorate Armistice Day.

Upon leaving Toulon, Roosevelt operated in the eastern Mediterranean Sea under tactical control of the French Carrier Strike Group, which included French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), several French frigates and a French replenishment tanker, as well as several other NATO ships. Together they conducted flight operations, air defense exercises, and anti-submarine warfare exercises, while steaming in formation from Toulon to the East Mediterranean.

In December, Roosevelt completed a mid-patrol training and maintenance availability period in Naval Station Rota, Spain. Afterwards, the ship transited back to the Baltic Sea to conduct maritime security operations and build strategic relationships with NATO allies and partners.

While in the Baltic Sea, Roosevelt stopped in Rostock, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; and Klaipėda, Lithuania for scheduled port visits. In Rostock, the ship conducted tours for American Consulate General personnel, representatives from the German Navy, and officials from the U.S. Embassy.

In Tallinn, Roosevelt hosted Montana Senator Steve Daines, his Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Thacker and U.S. Chargé d'affaires Gabrielle Cowan, for tours onboard. The ship also hosted a luncheon for Commander of the Estonian Navy Commodore Jüri Saska, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Estonian Navy, Master Chief Erki Piirfeldt, and their staffs.

In Klaipėda, Roosevelt hosted a Lithuanian Defense delegation aboard for a luncheon and tour. Leaders of the ship also met with the Mayor of Klaipeda and the Lithuanian Chief of Naval Operations. Sailors also had the opportunity to participate in a community relations event at a local elementary school.

Before returning to homeport, Roosevelt conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Latvian patrol boat LV Viesite (P-07). Together they completed four exercises involving advanced signaling and maneuvering techniques. The ship also conducted an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Training Target Exercise (EMATTEX) with a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft operating from Keflavik, Iceland.

“This patrol has been marked by a level of multinational cooperation and engagement that we’d not yet experienced in this area of operations,” said Mastriani. “The number of successful operations and exercises we’ve completed with our NATO allies has proven our partnerships will assure, deter, and defend against all threats in the region.”

Sailors manned the rails in their dress blues as the ship pulled into port in Rota, Spain, marking the completion of its fourth FDNF-E patrol.

