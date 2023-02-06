Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare predictive analytics market. As per TBRC’s healthcare predictive analytics market forecast, the healthcare predictive analytics market size is expected to grow to $42.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.6%.

The growth in the healthcare predictive analytics market is due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records over manual records. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare predictive analytics market share. Major players in the healthcare predictive analytics market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cotiviti, Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Trending Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare predictive analytics market. The companies operating in the healthcare predictive analytics are focusing on incorporating innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve productivity, lowers costs, and improves patient care and health outcomes.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Segments

• By Component: Services, Software, Hardware

• By Delivery Model: Stand Alone, Integrated

• By Application: Operations Management, Financial, Population Health Management, Clinical

• By End Use: Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers

• By Geography: The global healthcare predictive analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The healthcare predictive analytics refer to software solutions used for analyzing and processing patient data to deliver data-based, high-quality care, precise diagnoses, and individualized treatments, by healthcare organizations, hospitals, and doctors. Predictive analytics in healthcare is an advanced method for improving patient outcomes. By examining data and results from previous patients, machine learning algorithms can be programmed to provide insights into the best treatment for current patients.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights and healthcare predictive analytics global market analysis on healthcare predictive analytics global market size, drivers and healthcare predictive analytics global market trends, healthcare predictive analytics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and healthcare predictive analytics global market growth across geographies.

