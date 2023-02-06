Global Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Medical Alert Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Alert Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical alert systems industry. As per TBRC’s medical alert systems market forecast, the medical alert systems market size is expected to grow to $14.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The increasing focus of the government to improve healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the medical alert systems market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest medical alert systems market share. Major players in the medical alert systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Connect America, ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, VRI Inc., Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Medical Guardian LLP.

Trending Medical Alert Systems Market Trend

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the medical alert systems market. Major companies operating in the medical alert systems market are adopting new technological solutions such as the Micro, a mobile medical alert device to sustain their position. For instance, in October 2020, MobileHelp, a Florida-based healthcare technology company, launched Micro, the all-in-one mobile medical alert device equipped with the company's patented automated fall detection technology, ensuring that the user can still get assistance even if they are unable to press their emergency button. In the event of an emergency, the company's multi-mode location accuracy, which derives from GPS technology, cellular ID, and short-range RF, can pinpoint the user's location.

Medical Alert Systems Market Segments

• By Offering Type: Hardware, Services

• By System Type: Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), Nurse Calling System (NCS), Smart Belt

• By Technology Type: Two-way Voice Systems, Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System,, IP-based Systems

• By Distribution Channel Type: Pharmacies, Online Sales, Hypermarkets

• By Application Type: Home-Based users, Senior Living Facilities/Senior Care Centers, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospitals and Clinics, Others Applications

• By Geography: The global medical alert systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A medical alert system refers to a device, also known as a personal emergency response system (PERS) or fall button, that combines communication and computer technologies. These life-saving tools help seniors and people with health issues age in place while maintaining their freedom by ensuring their safety and peace of mind. "The medical alert systems are used to create a sense of safety at the push of a button.

Medical Alert Systems Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Alert Systems Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides medical alert systems market research and insights on medical alert systems global market size, drivers and trends, medical alert systems global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and medical alert systems market growth across geographies. The medical alert systems global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

