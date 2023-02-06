Car Air Purifier Market Size Expected To Reach $4 Billion By 2027

Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the car air purifier market. As per TBRC’s car air purifier market forecast, the car air purifier market size is expected to grow to $4.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.

The significant pollution levels in the atmosphere are expected to propel the growth of the car air purifier market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest car air purifier market share. Major players in the car air purifier market include Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, Purafill.

Trending Car Air Purifier Market Trend

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the car air purifier market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products with innovative technologies such as dual technology to meet end customer demands and sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2022, Tata Motors, an India-based Automotive manufacturer, launched Air-o-Pure 95 Air Purifier. The Air-o-Pure 95 air purifier features an Active Carbon HEPA filter and a UV-C light to enhance air quality, eliminate volatile organic compounds, viruses, and bacteria, and filter out dangerous smoking. The purifier is attractively designed and fits easily into the cup holder position of any Tata vehicle.

Car Air Purifier Market Segments

• By Technology: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic filter

• By Sales Channels: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Vehicle Type: Economical, Medium Priced, Luxury

• By Geography: The global car air purifier market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A car air purifier refers to a small unit that is made up of multifibre cotton and engineered or paper-based material. The car air purifier is used to attain pure air flow and remove bad odor. It is used to filter the air inside the car, ensure pure air flow and protect passengers from contaminants in the air they breathe.

Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides car air purifier global market analysis, car air purifier global market forecast and insights on car air purifier global market size, drivers and car air purifier global market trends, car air purifier global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and car air purifier global market growth across geographies. The car air purifier market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

