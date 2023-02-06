Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the interactive whiteboard market. As per TBRC’s interactive whiteboard market forecast, the interactive whiteboard market size is expected to grow to $5.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the interactive whiteboard market is due to the government initiatives for digital education. North America region is expected to hold the largest interactive whiteboard market share. Major players in the interactive whiteboard market include Boxlight Corporation, Cisco System, Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Google, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd.

Trending Interactive Whiteboard Market Trend

The use of portable interactive whiteboard (IWB) in the education and corporate sector has become a key trend gaining popularity in the interactive whiteboard market. Interactive whiteboards are helping teachers, students, and businesses to promote collaboration and active participation by enhancing creativity and expanding the learning space using technology. A portable interactive whiteboard can connect to any computer using USB or other ports and captures IR pen movement on the projected screen through its inbuilt IR sensors. The portability makes the learning process smooth and continuous.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Segments

• By Form: Fixed, Portable

• By Screen Size: IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69”, IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70”–90”, IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90”

• By Technology: Resistive Whiteboard, Capacitive Whiteboard, Electromagnetic Whiteboard, Optical Whiteboard, Other Technologies

• By End User: Education, Healthcare, Retail, Corporate, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interactive whiteboard refer to an interactive display in the shape of a whiteboard that responds to human input either directly or through other devices. The interactive whiteboard enables users to project files and interact with them on a board's surface. Interactive whiteboards can digitize tasks and operations to convey messages, show information, and participate in group brainstorming.

Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides interactive whiteboard global market research insights and interactive whiteboard global market analysis on interactive whiteboard global market size, drivers and trends, interactive whiteboard global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and interactive whiteboard market growth across geographies. The interactive whiteboard global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

