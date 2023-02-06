Bình Phước seeks to become a modern industrial province

VIETNAM, February 6 -

HÀ NỘI — The south-eastern province of Bình Phước is seeking to develop its infrastructure and reform administrative procedures to achieve rapid and sustainable development this decade.

To industrialise, it plans to build roads to connect with neighbouring Đồng Nai and other provinces in the southern region.

The roads will also be connected with major traffic routes in the region, the Cái Mép-Thị Vải Port in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province.

Bình Phước also plans to build 35 industrial clusters in its 11 districts and towns by 2030 at a cost of VNĐ5.9 trillion (US$260 million).

Of them, 21 will be built on 583ha of land from now to 2025, and the other 14 will be built subsequently on another 580ha.

Priority will be given to technology, including information technology, supporting industries, agriculture, environmental protection, culture, sports, tourism, and healthcare, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

The industries to be developed include agricultural processing, rubber and plastic, metal, electronics, automobile components, and textiles and apparel.

They are expected to create around 30,000 jobs.

The demand for housing is expected to grow because of the new industrial zones.

To create the best possible investment climate, the province has been pushing ahead with administrative reforms, and the time needed to license a project is being cut down to a single day, while the online handling of administrative procedures will make assistance to businesses swift.

It will focus on attracting investments in technology, organic agriculture and processing of agricultural products like cashew, pepper and fruits. — VNS