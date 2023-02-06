Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,126 in the last 365 days.

Padilla: On the Bill Giving Additional Benefits to former Presidents

PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release
February 6, 2023

On the Bill Giving Additional Benefits to former Presidents

I fully support the proposal to give additional benefits to former Presidents, especially since their sacrifice for the nation continues. I am sure they have much to contribute to our nation, even after their terms end.

If I may add to the proposed measures, I propose that former Presidents be automatically made presidential advisers, and it will be up to the sitting President to decide which area they can contribute.

For example, in the case of former President Rodrigo Duterte, he can be made an adviser on law enforcement or on foreign relations.

Ukol sa Panukalang Batas na Nagbibigay ng Dagdag na Benepisyo para sa mga Dating Pangulo

Sang-ayon po akong bigyan ng dagdag na benepisyo ang ating mga dating Pangulo, lalo na't tuloy ang kanilang pagmamalasakit at pagtulong para sa bayan. Tiyak marami pang maiaambag ang ating mga dating Pangulo sa bayan, kahit tapos na ang kanilang termino.

Kung maaari kong dagdagan ang panukalang ito, dapat automatic na maging presidential adviser ang dating Pangulo, at bahala ang nakaupong Pangulo kung saan siya pwedeng gawing adviser.

Halimbawa kung si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, maaari siya sa law enforcement o sa foreign relations.

You just read:

Padilla: On the Bill Giving Additional Benefits to former Presidents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.