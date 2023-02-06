Padilla: On the Bill Giving Additional Benefits to former Presidents

On the Bill Giving Additional Benefits to former Presidents

I fully support the proposal to give additional benefits to former Presidents, especially since their sacrifice for the nation continues. I am sure they have much to contribute to our nation, even after their terms end.

If I may add to the proposed measures, I propose that former Presidents be automatically made presidential advisers, and it will be up to the sitting President to decide which area they can contribute.

For example, in the case of former President Rodrigo Duterte, he can be made an adviser on law enforcement or on foreign relations.

Ukol sa Panukalang Batas na Nagbibigay ng Dagdag na Benepisyo para sa mga Dating Pangulo

Sang-ayon po akong bigyan ng dagdag na benepisyo ang ating mga dating Pangulo, lalo na't tuloy ang kanilang pagmamalasakit at pagtulong para sa bayan. Tiyak marami pang maiaambag ang ating mga dating Pangulo sa bayan, kahit tapos na ang kanilang termino.

Kung maaari kong dagdagan ang panukalang ito, dapat automatic na maging presidential adviser ang dating Pangulo, at bahala ang nakaupong Pangulo kung saan siya pwedeng gawing adviser.

Halimbawa kung si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, maaari siya sa law enforcement o sa foreign relations.