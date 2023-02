PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2023 ESTRADA MANIFESTATION ON RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING CALOY YULO MISTER PRESIDENT I AM ASSOCIATING MYSELF WITH THE MANIFESTATIONS MADE BY MY COLLEAGUES. CARLOS YULO STARTED TRAINING AT A YOUNG AGE OF SEVEN. HE BEGAN HIS COMPETITIVE CAREER AS AN ATHLETE OF THE PALARONG PAMBANSA IN 2008. SINCE THEN, CALOY HAS BEEN DEVOTING HIMSELF TO TRAINING AND EXCELLENCE IN ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS. CALOY GOT THROUGH ADAMSON UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL BECAUSE OF THE SUPPORT OF THE GYMNASTICS ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES. IN 2016, CALOY WAS EXTENDED A SCHOLARSHIP GRANT AT THE TEIKYO UNIVERSITY COURTESY OF THE JAPAN OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION UNDER THE CARE AND GUIDANCE OF HIS COACH, MUNEHIRO KUGIMIYA. THE STORY OF CARLOS YULO IS A SUCCESS STORY WORTH EMULATING BY OUR STRUGGLING AND HOPEFUL YOUNG ATHLETES. NOON AY MAKIKITANG PA-TUMBLING-TUMBLING LAMANG AT NAG-SO-SOMERSAULT LAMANG SI CALOY SA PLAYGROUND NG PARAISO NG BATANG MAYNILA MALAPIT SA MANILA ZOO. NGAYON, AY SA PRESTIHIYOSONG INTERNATIONAL STAGE NA NATIN SIYA NAPAPANOOD NA HUMAHAKOT NG MEDALYA AT KARANGALAN PARA SA LAHING PILIPINO. CARLOS YULO IS THE EPITOME OF THE MODERN AGE IDEAL FILIPINO ATHLETE. HE HAS PROVEN THAT HE IS A PRODIGY OF GYMNASTIC GENIUS BY WINNING MULTIPLE MEDALS AT THE WORLD ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS AND BY BEING THE FIRST FILIPINO AND FIRST MALE SOUTHEAST ASIAN GYMNAST TO WIN IN THIS PREMIER GYMNASTICS COMPETITION. SA KABILA NG KAHIRAPAN, NG WALANG KASIGURUHAN, AT SA KABILA NG NAPAKARAMING INJURIES AT MGA SANDALI NG PAGDUDUDA AT TUKSO NG PAGBITAW, SA KABILA NG KANYANG PAG-IISA AT KALUNGKUTAN, AY HINDI NAGPATALO SI CALOY. NAGPATULOY SIYA SA KANYANG TRAINING, PINAIRAL ANG DISIPLINA AT ANG MASIDHING DETERMINASYON UPANG TUPARIN ANG KANYANG PANGARAP. SABI NGA NI CALOY, "YOU CAN BREAK DOWN OR BREAK RECORDS. IT'S UP TO YOU." AND IT WAS INDEED UP TO HIM - WHEN HE CHOSE TO BREAK RECORDS AND CARVE HIS NAME AND THAT OF THE PHILIPPINES IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS. IN HIS TWENTY-TWO YEARS OF EXISTENCE AND A GYMNASTIC CAREER SPANNING FIFTEEN YEARS, CALOY YULO HAS MADE US ALL PROUD MANY, MANY, TIMES. AND WE KNOW FOR SURE THAT THERE IS MORE TO COME, IN HIS FRUITFUL, BOUNTIFUL ATHLETIC CAREER. THAT IS WHY, MISTER PRESIDENT, I JOIN MY COLLEAGUES IN THIS ARDENT COMMENDATION TO OUR CHAMPION ATHLETE. MISTER PRESIDENT, WITH THE INDULGENCE OF OUR PROPONENT, I WOULD LIKE TO BE MADE CO-AUTHOR AND SPONSOR OF SENATE RESOLUTION NO. 458. CONGRATULATIONS AND MORE POWER CARLOS YULO! MABUHAY KA!