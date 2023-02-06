Global Microgreens Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Microgreens Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Microgreens Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the microgreens market. As per TBRC’s microgreens market forecast, the microgreens market size is expected to grow to $3.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The growth in the microgreens global market is due to increasing indoor and vertical farming adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest microgreens market share. Major players in the microgreens market include AeroFarms LLC, Goodleaf Farms, Living Earth Farm, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms.

Trending Microgreens Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend in the microgreens market. Artificial intelligence is used in microgreens production to improve the quality of production. Microgreens in capsules are grown properly under the supervision of artificial intelligence-powered systems. It keeps track of their development through a chip within the growing cabinet, alerts in case of any problems, and advises when it's best to harvest the herbs.

Microgreens Market Segments

By Type: Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Other Types

By Category: Organic, Conventional

By Farming Method: Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Other Farming

By End User: Retail, Food Service, Other End-users

By Geography: The microgreens global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microgreens refer to small plants between sprouts and baby greens in height, standing 1-3 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) tall. Microgreens can be grown from various seeds and are particularly convenient to grow because they can be grown anywhere, including outside, in greenhouses, and even on your windowsill. They come in various colors and textures, fragrant flavor, and contain concentrated nutrients. Compared to their more developed counterparts, they frequently have higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The stems and leaves of microgreens are the only edible parts, making them more comparable to baby greens. Microgreens are used in various cold and warm recipes and are consumed raw, juiced, or blended.

Microgreens Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Microgreens Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and microgreens market analysis on microgreens market size, drivers and trends, microgreens global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and microgreens global market growth across geographies. The microgreens market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

