Tivisiy Partners with Hipark, Now an Authorized Retailer of Leading Brands

HONGKONG, CHINA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tivisiy, an e-commerce platform specializing in home décor and lifestyle, is proud to announce that it has become an authorized retailer of HiPark, a company that aims to raise awareness of environment and wildlife protection through their unique and beautiful wooden decor products.

"We are thrilled to be working with HiPark and to be able to offer their beautiful and sustainable products to our customers," said Chang, owner of Tivisiy. "We love their mission to raise awareness of environment and wildlife protection and are proud to be a part of that effort. We believe that our customers will appreciate the quality and craftsmanship of HiPark's products, and we are dedicated to providing the best possible customer service to ensure that they have a positive shopping experience."

Tivisiy is committed to providing its customers with high-quality, unique products that are not only beautiful but also support a good cause. HiPark is a perfect fit for that mission and we look forward to a successful partnership.

For more information about Tivisiy and their selection of HiPark products, please visit their website at shoptivisiy.com

