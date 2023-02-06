Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023 | Worth US$ 112.9 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%
The global semiconductor foundry market size reached US$ 77.8 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 112.9 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global semiconductor foundry market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
A semiconductor foundry refers to a factory that is equipped with temperature and humidity control systems to eliminate dust and reduce vibration. It provides several benefits, such as optimizing the production process and increasing the yield without compromising the quality. It is mainly used to manufacture integrated circuits (ICs) using the photolithography method. Besides this, it is also widely utilized to fabricate electronic components, including wafers and chips, capacitors and resistors, transistors, and microchips. With the continual developments in the computing and networking infrastructure, the demand for semiconductor foundry is rising on the global level.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• TSMC
• DB HiTek
• Fujitsu Semiconductor
• GlobalFoundries
• Magnachip
• Powerchip
• Samsung Group
• Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
• STMicroelectronics
• Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
• United Microelectronics Corporation
• X-Fab
Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends:
The growing demand for integrated circuits from the automotive industry is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the escalating manufacturing and sales of autonomous and electric vehicles. Moreover, the rising demand for smartphones and high-performance computing (HPC) products, such as PCs, tablets, game consoles, servers, and 5G base stations that provide multimedia capabilities, are augmenting the market.
Apart from this, the increasing investments by the governments for the advancement of semiconductor technology is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising demand for vehicles with in-vehicle cellular capabilities and ongoing developments in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are favorably impacting the need for semiconductor foundries. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
• Communication
• Consumer Electronics
• Computer
• Automotive
• Others
Breakup by Technology Node:
• 10/7/5nm
• 16/14nm
• 20nm
• 45/40nm
• Others
Breakup by Foundry Type:
• Pure Play Foundry
• IDMs
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
