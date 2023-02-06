Submit Release
Skanska builds integrated science center in Virginia, USA, for USD 79.5M, about SEK 830M

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the College of William and Mary to build a science center in Williamsburg, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 79.5M, about SEK 830M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2023.

The project includes construction of a new 38,000 square meter cutting-edge multi-function teaching and research facility and renovation of the existing 3,000 square meter science center.

The project will accommodate Mathematics, Computer Science, Kinesiology and the new Design and Engineering undergraduate program. The science programs will be in conjoined space to promote Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives in the state-of-the-art laboratories and teachings spaces designed for instruction and research.

Construction begins February 2023 and is slated for completion July 2025. 

