Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Xenious AG, Terumo Group, Getinge AB, Abbott Laboratories, and Nipro Medical Corporation

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is expected to clock US$ 452.7 million by 2030. The market is influenced by increased incidence of cardiopulmonary disorders, respiratory failures, and the increased number of patients need for ECMO therapy, states Growth Plus Reports.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market is driven by the increased incidence of cardiopulmonary disorders, respiratory failures, and the high number of patients needing ECMO therapy. Additionally, the market is driven by government activities to raise awareness of certain disorders and the benefits of ECMO devices. For instance, Asia and the Middle East are beginning to adopt patient education programs for ECMO devices and their uses, which is fostering the expansion of the global market. For instance, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) hosted the first Abu Dhabi Trauma and ECMO conference in May 2022, to improve the level of care for trauma patients in the city, lay out a plan for individuals who need ECMO, emphasize the significance of trauma management and ECMO programs in the healthcare industry, and discuss the most recent applications and experiences. Moreover, technological developments in the healthcare sector and significant R&D expenditure support market growth.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product, Modality, Patient Type, Application, And Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product'

Based on product type, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into:

The ECMO machine market is further divided into static and portable ECMO machines. In large revenue share of the portable machines segment is attributed to their ease of use in a range of healthcare settings, including operating rooms, emergency rooms, intensive care units, cardiac care units, and neonatal intensive care units. Additionally, rising hospital densities with advanced healthcare settings in developing countries can boost the portable extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market.

Excerpts from ‘By Modality'

According to modality, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is divided into three categories:

Venoarterial

Venovenous

Arteriovenous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines

Arteriovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines were leading the global market in 2021. Neonates with hypoxia and high pulmonary vascular resistance benefit most from arteriovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The venoarterial ECMO segment is anticipated to witness prominent growth in the coming years. It is widely used to treat patients with thromboembolism and pulmonary hypertension, and cases of fast decompensation.

Excerpts from ‘By Patient Type'

According to patient type, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is divided into:

Neonates

Pediatric Patients

Adults

The adults segment has the majority of the market revenue share. Increased trends of alcohol, cigarette, and smoking use, along with a sedentary lifestyle in the adult population, are contributing to an increase in adult heart and respiratory disorders prevalence worldwide. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in 2022, about 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older are affected with CAD (coronary artery disease) in the U.S. This is about 7.2% of the American population. On the other hand, the pediatric segment is expected to show high growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the increased incidence of pulmonary and congenital cardiac abnormalities in this age group.

Excerpts from ‘By Application'

According to application, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is segmented into:

The respiratory segment has dominated the global market. The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is a major factor influencing segment growth. Respiratory diseases such as ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) are commonly treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy is often considered when ARDS patients cannot survive on traditional therapy. Further organ damage can be avoided by stabilizing hemodynamic compromise and gas exchange. Additionally, other benefits of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation include lower anticoagulation requirements and the possibility to decannulate at the bedside after lung recovery.

Excerpts from ‘By Region'

Geographically the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North America region generated the highest revenue share in 2021, attributed to the sizable patient population with cardiopulmonary problems and respiratory failure and the rapid uptake of ECMO devices in hospitals and healthcare centers. Additionally, the majority of the region's revenue comes from U.S. market. The regional market growth is anticipated due to the domicile of top market players, a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, significant healthcare spending, and a high incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR over the projection period. The market expansion in Asia Pacific is driven by an increase in healthcare spending by public and private organizations to improve healthcare facilities.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market are:

Microport Scientific Corporation

Xenious AG

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Group

Getinge AB

EUROSETS S.R.L

Abbott Laboratories

MAQUET Holdings B.V. & Co. KG

Nipro Medical Corporation

