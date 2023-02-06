Ethiopian Scientist Says Climate Education Must Be Integrated into School Curriculum to Escape Chronic Food Insecurity

In new Net Zero show, Dr. Thomas Minda says extreme weather events and crop failures for 4 years require policies to save lives and protect livelihoods in Ethiopia.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethiopia is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including increases in average temperature and changes in precipitation. The country is striving to be climate neutral. Overhauling its rural economy to support more sustainable agriculture and regenerate degraded forests is part of the plan to achieve this.

In the new Net Zero show, Net Zero Speaks With Thomas Minda, scientist, educator, researcher and climate leader based at Arba Minch University in Ethiopia, Minda discusses with Climate Activist Barry Nyuydze Berry the impact of weather and climate on Ethiopia's agricultural sector.

"For the last 4 years the crops in Ethiopia have failed," says Thomas Minda. "In Ethiopia climate change must be integrated into school curriculum." Minda also discusses Ethiopia's need to transition to renewable energy: "We are a mountainous country which is conducive to hydropower."

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

