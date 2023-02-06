HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the research carried out by Allied Market Research, the global HPV Testing And Pap Test Market generated USD 3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing and Pap tests are two important screening tests for cervical cancer. HPV testing is a separate test that checks for the presence of the HPV virus, which is a leading cause of cervical cancer. HPV testing can be done at the same time as a Pap test, or as a separate test. The frequency of HPV testing depends on factors such as age, previous test results, and other health factors. A Pap test, also known as a Pap smear, is a procedure where a healthcare provider collects cells from the cervix to check for changes that could lead to cervical cancer. This test is usually done every 3 years for women aged 21 to 65.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.7 Billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 208 Segments Covered Test Type, Application, Location of Testing, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of cervical cancer cases across many regions worldwide Rise in launch of various screening test kits Surge in demand for technologically advanced diagnostic tests for screening of cervical and vaginal cancers Significant investments by government to improve healthcare infrastructure Development of the medical tourism industry in emerging countries Various advancements, such as the development of HPV-type 16 E7-specific human immunologic assays used in non-HLA2 types, cobas system approvals Opportunities Growth & innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of screening test kits owing to massive pool of health-conscious consumers Restraints Changes in regulatory guidelines for cervical cancer screening



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the growth of global HPV testing and pap test market in 2021, owing to disruption in workflows in the healthcare sector around the world.

The pandemic caused disruption in the supply chain of testing kits required for cervical cancer screening across various end-user industries.

However, the HPV testing and pap test market witnessed a recovery in 2021, and is expected to show a stable growth in the future. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of various screening techniques for women population and increasing awareness regarding cervical cancer globally.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global HPV testing and pap test market based on test type, application, location of testing, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on test type, the pap test segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global HPV testing and pap test market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the co-test segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the HPV test segment.

Based on application, the cervical cancer segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than three-fourths of the global HPV testing and pap test market, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the vaginal caner segment.

Based on location of testing, the diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of more than half of the global HPV testing and pap test market, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The others segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the hospitals and clinics segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global HPV testing and pap test market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global HPV testing and pap test market analyzed in the research include

Arbor Vita Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Femasys Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Seegene Inc.

Hologic Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Qaigen NV.

The report analyzes these key players of the global HPV testing and pap test market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

