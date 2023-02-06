Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.4% By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The global patient temperature monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 5.85 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.4%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Patient Temperature Monitoring Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global patient temperature monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 5.85 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing population as well as increasing occurrence of infectious diseases is a major factor driving market revenue growth. The world's population is expected to grow by over 2 billion individuals during the next 30 years, from 8 billion presently to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a peak of around 10.4 billion in the mid-2080s. Foodborne diseases, notably Campylobacteriosis, have a huge impact, hence approximately one in ten individuals fall ill each year and 33 million healthy life years are lost. During the course of many infectious diseases, body generates fever. As a result of growing worldwide population and prevalence infectious illnesses, there is a greater need for accurate patient temperature monitoring.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, BD, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., Masimo, BRAUN GMBH Industrie-Elektronik, Terumo Corporation, and PAUL HARTMANN AG

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Non–Invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Mercury Thermometers

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Non-Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Oral Temperature Monitoring

Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring

Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Esophageal Temperature Monitoring

Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring

Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

Rectal Temperature Monitoring

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Patient Temperature Monitoring Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Patient Temperature Monitoring Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

