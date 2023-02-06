Morocco's Agriculture Exports Increase by 16.2% in 2022 (Exchange Office)

Submit Release
MOROCCO, February 6 - Morocco’s Exports in the agricultural and agri-food sector stood at 81.23 billion dirhams at the end of 2022, up 16.2% compared to 2021, according to the Foreign Exchange Office.

This development is due to the simultaneous increase in sales of food industry (+19.9%) and those of agriculture, forestry and hunting (+11.4%), said the Office, which has published its monthly indicators of foreign trade for 2022.

For their part, exports of textiles and leather have increased by 20.7% in 2022, a development attributable mainly to the increase in sales of ready-made garments (+21.9%), hosiery (+12.5%) and footwear (+32%).

MAP: 03 February 2023

 

