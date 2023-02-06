Morocco's Automotive Exports Rise by 33% in 2022 (Exchange Office)

Submit Release
MOROCCO, February 6 - Sales in the automotive sector have reached 111.28 billion dirhams in 2022, up 33% compared to 2021, according to the Foreign Exchange Office.

This increase concerns sales of the construction segment (+40%), those of the wiring one (+28.9%) and, to a lesser extent, those of the segment of vehicle interiors and seats (+3.7%), says the Office, which has published its monthly indicators of foreign trade in the year 2022.

At the end of 2022, the automotive sector is positioned as the second best export sector behind phosphates and derivatives, notes the Office.

 MAP: 03 February 2023

