Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 00:50:59 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 00:50:59 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,003 in the last 365 days.

Agadir: Morocco, Mauritania Sign Specific Protocol on Cooperation Actions in Fisheries Research

Agadir: Morocco, Mauritania Sign Specific Protocol on Cooperation Actions in Fisheries Research

MOROCCO, February 6 - Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki, and Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy of Mauritania, Mohamed Abidine Mayif, chaired Thursday in Agadir, the signing ceremony of a specific protocol on cooperation actions in fisheries research between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The signing of this protocol follows the framework agreement of cooperation in the fields of scientific research concluded on October 3, 2022 in Nouakchott, between the National Institute of Fisheries Research (INRH) of Morocco and the Mauritanian Institute of Oceanographic Research and Fisheries (IMROP).

Signed on the occasion of the 6th edition of the International Fair Halieutis (1 to 5 February) by the directors of the two institutes, Faraj Abdel Malek, Director of INRH and Mohamed El Hafedh Ejiwen, Director of IMROP, the protocol implements the commitments contained in the framework agreement on cooperation in marine science and fisheries.

The protocol provides for the collaborative strengthening of the processes of assessment and bio-ecological study of fish stocks, the deepening of knowledge on biodiversity, critical ecological habitats and their connectivity and the strengthening of collaborative studies on ecosystems of common interest in connection with climate and anthropogenic disturbances.

It is also a question of harmonizing the methods of collecting and processing information, strengthening the socio-economic studies on shared problems and exchanging on the aspects of aquaculture development.

MAP: 05 February 2023

You just read:

Agadir: Morocco, Mauritania Sign Specific Protocol on Cooperation Actions in Fisheries Research

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.