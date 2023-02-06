Agadir: Morocco, Mauritania Sign Specific Protocol on Cooperation Actions in Fisheries Research

MOROCCO, February 6 - Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki, and Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy of Mauritania, Mohamed Abidine Mayif, chaired Thursday in Agadir, the signing ceremony of a specific protocol on cooperation actions in fisheries research between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The signing of this protocol follows the framework agreement of cooperation in the fields of scientific research concluded on October 3, 2022 in Nouakchott, between the National Institute of Fisheries Research (INRH) of Morocco and the Mauritanian Institute of Oceanographic Research and Fisheries (IMROP).

Signed on the occasion of the 6th edition of the International Fair Halieutis (1 to 5 February) by the directors of the two institutes, Faraj Abdel Malek, Director of INRH and Mohamed El Hafedh Ejiwen, Director of IMROP, the protocol implements the commitments contained in the framework agreement on cooperation in marine science and fisheries.

The protocol provides for the collaborative strengthening of the processes of assessment and bio-ecological study of fish stocks, the deepening of knowledge on biodiversity, critical ecological habitats and their connectivity and the strengthening of collaborative studies on ecosystems of common interest in connection with climate and anthropogenic disturbances.

It is also a question of harmonizing the methods of collecting and processing information, strengthening the socio-economic studies on shared problems and exchanging on the aspects of aquaculture development.

MAP: 05 February 2023