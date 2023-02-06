Mr. Baïtas:Assessment of 'Forsa' Program for Young People Confirms its Success

MOROCCO, February 6 - Creating bilingual Spanish sections in the field of science in some secondary schools in Morocco was the focus of talks held Thursday in Rabat between Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, and Spanish Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría Continente.

These sections, which will be introduced next year, aim to promote the learning of the Spanish language in a progressive manner, starting from the primary school level, with a view to extending this experience to the secondary school level, explained Benmoussa in a statement to the press.

According to Benmoussa, the discussions focused on the promotion of the teaching of Arabic and Spanish in Spain and Morocco, with the creation of a working group to make this project a reality.

For her part, the Spanish Minister, who is currently visiting the Kingdom within the framework of the Moroccan-Spanish High-Level Meeting, welcomed this cooperation project for the creation of bilingual Spanish sections in different regions of Morocco.

The creation of these bilingual sections will offer Moroccan students the opportunity to study scientific subjects in Spanish in order to obtain Spanish and Moroccan baccalaureates, which will allow them to continue their higher education in Spain with perfect equality of opportunity, she noted.

"With the construction of an educational institution in Rabat, on land ceded by the Moroccan government, we hope to inaugurate in 2025 the most important Spanish educational institution abroad," she said.

The 12th session of the Moroccan-Spanish High-Level Meeting, held eight years after the last meeting of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms following the visit of Pedro Sánchez to Morocco last April at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

