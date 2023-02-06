Submit Release
CGEM: Zouanat Appointed Member of Governing Body of ILO

MOROCCO, February 6 - The Moroccan Employers' Association (CGEM) announced, Friday, the appointment of Hicham Zouanat as a full member of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO)

Chairman of the Social Commission of the CGEM, Zouanat becomes the first Moroccan to be appointed to this position, said the Association.

In addition to this post, Zouanat is the former president of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) and of the AGEF (National Association of Managers and Trainers of Human Resources Morocco).

MAP: 04 February 2023

 

CGEM: Zouanat Appointed Member of Governing Body of ILO

