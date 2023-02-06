Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 00:32:39 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 00:32:39 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,892 in the last 365 days.

CFRP ( Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic ) Market Research Report 2022-2027

CFRP ( Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic ) Market Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY (WYOMING) , UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group, the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) represents a composite material that consists of a polymer matrix strengthened with fibers. Commonly used substances include polyester, nylon, epoxy, and vinyl, which are usually produced by the infusion of the resin with a carbon fiber reinforcement. CFRPs are also manufactured through various other processes, such as pultrusion and winding, layup, compression and injection, etc. These materials exhibit several physical properties, including impact and fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, durability, and minimal weight. As a result, CFRPs find widespread applications in the manufacturing of aerospace and automotive components, sports equipment, protective helmets, blades of wind turbines, construction materials, etc.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited. and Toray Industries, Inc., etc.

Global CFRP Industry Trends and Drivers: 

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) represents a composite material that consists of a polymer matrix strengthened with fibers. Commonly used substances include polyester, nylon, epoxy, and vinyl, which are usually produced by the infusion of the resin with a carbon fiber reinforcement. CFRPs are also manufactured through various other processes, such as pultrusion and winding, layup, compression and injection, etc. These materials exhibit several physical properties, including impact and fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, durability, and minimal weight. As a result, CFRPs find widespread applications in the manufacturing of aerospace and automotive components, sports equipment, protective helmets, blades of wind turbines, construction materials, etc.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3HFbt2M

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Polyacrylonitrile
Pitch-based
Rayon-based

Breakup by Type:

Thermoset
Epoxy Resin
Polyester Resin
Vinyl Resin
Thermoplastic
Polyurethane
Polyether Ether Ketone
Polyethersulfone

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Layup
Pultrusion and Filament Winding
Resin Transfer
Injection and Compression Moulding
Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Wind Energy
Civil Engineering
Sporting Goods
Electrical and Electronics
Marine Applications
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Epoxy Curing Agent Market Research Report

Super Absorbent Polymers Market Research Report



https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/super-absorbent-polymers-market-2022-27-share-size-demand-growth-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/silicone-elastomers-market-size-reach-us-11-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-29

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/plating-on-plastics-market-size-to-reach-us-941-1-million-globally-by-2027-at-8-1-cagr

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/polycarbonate-market-to-worth-usd-13-28-billion-by-2027-industry-cagr-of-6-02

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market to Grow at over 12.7% CAGR until 2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

CFRP ( Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic ) Market Research Report 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.