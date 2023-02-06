CFRP ( Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic ) Market Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY (WYOMING) , UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group, the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.
Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) represents a composite material that consists of a polymer matrix strengthened with fibers. Commonly used substances include polyester, nylon, epoxy, and vinyl, which are usually produced by the infusion of the resin with a carbon fiber reinforcement. CFRPs are also manufactured through various other processes, such as pultrusion and winding, layup, compression and injection, etc. These materials exhibit several physical properties, including impact and fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, durability, and minimal weight. As a result, CFRPs find widespread applications in the manufacturing of aerospace and automotive components, sports equipment, protective helmets, blades of wind turbines, construction materials, etc.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited. and Toray Industries, Inc., etc.
Layup
Pultrusion and Filament Winding
Resin Transfer
Injection and Compression Moulding
Others
Breakup by Application:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Wind Energy
Civil Engineering
Sporting Goods
Electrical and Electronics
Marine Applications
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
