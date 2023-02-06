Global Home Health Hub Market Size Is Set to Hit $987.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.70% in Healthcare Service Field

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,919 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Home Health Hub Market By Product & Services (Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub, Remote Patient Monitoring Service), By Patient Monitoring (High, Moderate, And Low Acuity), By End-Use (Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Home Health Hub Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 217.40 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 987.9 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 28.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”
What is Home Health Hub? How big is the Home Health Hub Industry?
Home Health Hub Report Coverage & Overview:
The market for home health technology will include a larger share of the global home health hub industry. These gadgets and software programs employ Bluetooth communication to gather and examine data from a variety of home health monitoring systems, including connected blood pressure monitors, stand-alone fitness bands, linked scales, and sleep monitors. The capacity of the health hubs to transfer data to the cloud or an electronic health records system aids in analyzing the gathered data even for future applications. The increasing use of smartphones around the world, as well as the rising amount of life of luxury and infectious illnesses, are likely to have a substantial impact on the consumption of home health hubs over the projection period.
The technology facilitates electronic health records, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and virtual healthcare delivery. Wireless connectivity is used by the software and hardware in the home health hub to aggregate data from various sources, including wearables, independent health & wellness devices, and home monitoring equipment.
Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/home-health-hub-market
(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)
Global Home Health Hub Market: Growth Dynamics
The use of home care hubs is becoming more popular among consumers. The global home health hub market is predicted to develop due to a rise in the number of chronic diseases and an increase in the elderly population. Furthermore, the growing demand to cut healthcare expenses and the expanding use of phones are factors driving the growth of this market. The limited bandwidth in several developing or rising countries, as well as the epidemic of Covid-19, have placed a significant load on the healthcare sector, resulting in a variety of market issues.
The home health hub market refers to the market for devices, systems, and services that provide remote monitoring, management, and support for individuals receiving care at home. This market encompasses a wide range of technologies and services, including telehealth systems, wearable devices, home medical devices, and cloud-based health data platforms. The growth of the home health hub market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for home-based care, the need to reduce healthcare costs, and the growing availability of connected health technologies. The market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as more individuals prefer to receive care at home and as healthcare systems look to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery.
Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/home-health-hub-market
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 217.40 million
|Projected Market Size in 2028
|USD 987.9 million
|CAGR Growth Rate
|28.70% CAGR
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Years
|2022-2028
|Key Market Players
|Qualcomm, Honeywell, Vivify, Lamprey Networks, AMC Health, health Lab, IDEAL LIFE, HI care, Med, and Nook
|Key Segment
|By Product & Service, By Type of Patient Monitoring, By End User, and By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Home Health Hub Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global home health hub market is segregated based on product monitoring type, end-users, product, and region. Based on product monitoring type, the market is divided into low-acuity, moderate-acuity, and high-acuity patient. Among these, the high equity segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is classified into homecare agencies, hospitals, nursing homes & assisted living facilities, and healthcare payers. Over the forecast period, the home care agencies market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Based on product & services, the market is classified into standalone, smartphone-based hubs, and services. The smartphones-based hubs segment dominated the market in 2021.
The global Home Health Hub market is segmented as follows:
By Product & Service
By Type of Patient Monitoring
By End User
Browse the full “Home Health Hub Market By Product & Services (Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub, Remote Patient Monitoring Service), By Patient Monitoring (High, Moderate, And Low Acuity), By End-Use (Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/home-health-hub-market
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Home Health Hub market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/home-health-hub-market
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5413
(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)
Regional Analysis:
The global home health hub market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific grew at the highest rate in the market in 2021. Increased trends in health and wellness, as well as the growing trend of digitization & smart homes, are some of the factors responsible for the growth of this region's home health hub market. The healthcare industry in these countries still follows a traditional paradigm of healthcare delivery; however, this is increasingly changing as health awareness grows, demand for better healthcare services grows, and smartphone usage grows. As telehealth becomes more widespread in these countries' healthcare infrastructures, the demand for better remote health monitoring technology is likely to skyrocket.
The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The changing consumption patterns, increased chronic disease instances, and high healthcare spending are all driving the home health hub market's growth.
By Region
Recent Developments
To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/home-health-hub-market
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:
Clinical Nutrition Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clinical-nutrition-market
Microcellular Plastics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microcellular-plastics-market
Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microbial-fermentation-technology-market
Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market
Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market
Cannabis Testing Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cannabis-testing-market
Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-marijuana-market
Albumin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/albumin-market
In-Vivo Toxicology Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market
Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/animal-auto-immune-disease-diagnostics-market
About Zion Market Research:
Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research
Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch
Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/
Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs
Contact Us:
Rushikesh Dorge
USA: +1 347 690-0211
United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158
Japan: +81 50 5806 9039
India: +91 7768 006 007
Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog: https://zmrblog.com/
Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?
Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com