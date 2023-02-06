Proactive Lending Group Assures Assistance With Soft Money Loans in Indianapolis and Houston

The leading San Antonio-based firm is here to help its clients with soft money loan related assistance in 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Lending Group, a leading platform established to build a connection between private money lenders and borrowers, has just announced its full support to potential borrowers regarding assistance with soft money loans in Indianapolis and Houston. This move comes as a boom for the inhabitants of these cities as there is almost no support in the area regarding this domain. Proactive Lending Group offers the perfect solution for the ones in need, as it enables connectivity and collaboration with flexible interest rates and lease durations.
Soft money loans are a type of loan that provides capital for small- and medium-sized businesses in need of funding. They're typically used by companies that don't qualify for traditional financing but still need to acquire equipment or employees at low or no interest rates. Soft money loans can also fund employee training programs or other activities designed to attract new talent into a company's workforce.
Proactive Lending Group is a network of established investors that helps foster a connection between private money lenders and borrowers. This is where they come into play by helping them connect for a soft money loan initiation.
Soft money loans are a great way to get started in the business. Anyone looking to start up their own company, have an idea that needs funding or purchase some asset that doesn't fit within the current economic structure, then soft money loans can help.
The current socio-economic conditions in America are tough on everyone - especially those trying to make ends meet by working multiple jobs or living off savings alone. This means less disposable income is available for businesses and people who want to invest their money into something like buying an apartment building or car lot. With less money coming into circulation due to high unemployment rates, soft money lending aggregators and financing assistance institutions like Proactive Lending Group have seen increased demand.
Bruce Myles, CEO of the company, said, "We are excited to assist with soft money loans in Indianapolis and Houston. We look forward to working with new clients in 2023, and we hope you will reach out as we are expanding too." He feels that their future looks bright as they have achieved local and national success.
The company helps borrowers and businesses get the money they need to grow or buy their dream home, business, or another asset. It aims to solve all funding problems related to hard money loans, commercial loans, hotel SBA loans, and whatnot.
About Proactive Lending Group
Proactive Lending Group has an established network of lenders that offer loans to those with poor credit scores. It was formed in 2003 by Bruce Myles, who was looking for a better way to help people finance their businesses.
Proactive Lending Group operates through its website, where borrowers can apply for consultations directly. The process is quick and easy; all one needs is proof of income or assets and other information about themselves as required by each lender before applying for help getting financing from them.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.