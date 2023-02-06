Animal Health Market 2023 | Worth US$ 45.2 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.36% | IMARC Group

The global animal health market size reached US$ 36.6 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 3.36% during 2023-2028.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Health Outlook 2023:
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global animal health market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global animal health market size reached US$ 36.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.36% during 2023-2028.
Animal health means the absence of disease or the normal functioning of animals. Safeguarding the animal's health and preventing diseases protects public health, animal production, food security, food supply, rural economies, and the environment. It encompasses animal diseases and the interplay between animal welfare, human health, environment protection, and food safety. The maintenance of animal health helps prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases. Animal healthcare is an expanding sector that fulfills the needs of a wide range of livestock and companion animals. Various market players are focusing on producing companion animal healthcare products and services.
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness of animal diseases. In line with this, the stringent government regulations for the protection of animals and the rising focus on prevention from diseases originating from animal epidemics are significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the substantial rise in pet adoption and the growing prevalence of zoonotic and food-borne diseases are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, technological expansions and the advent of information systems are catalyzing animal health market growth.
Moreover, the escalating public-private partnerships to cater to the demand for animal care products are propelling the market. Besides, the increasing awareness about preventive measures and the widespread availability of treatment options are strengthening the market. Additionally, the growing research and development activities in veterinary medicine are offering numerous opportunities for the market expansion.
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
