Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Orthopedic joint replacement surgery is a highly successful treatment option for injured, deformed or deteriorated joints. Patients eligible for joint replacement surgery often have long-term joint pain, mobility issues, injuries, severe trauma and other such musculoskeletal issues interfering with daily activities. No conservative treatment can provide the same level of long-term relief as joint replacement surgery. After having orthopedic joint replacement surgery, the majority of patients are able to go back to their active and fulfilling lives. Additionally, joint replacement surgery is a tried-and-true remedy. Each year, joint replacement procedure is performed on hundreds of thousands of patients, making it a well-accepted and often utilized orthopedic treatment. Growing incidence of sports injuries, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of skeletal conditions such as osteoporosis drive the global orthopedic joint replacement market.

The global orthopedic joint replacement market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product, Procedure, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

According to products, the global orthopedic joint replacement market is divided into:

Knee

Hip

Ankle

Shoulder

Other Segments

The majority of the market is occupied by knee replacement segment. High prevalence of knee degeneration and injuries due to underlying conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity is a key factor attributed to the predominant position of knee joint replacement segment. The growth of total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries as well as the launch of novel complete and partial knee implants for both complete and partial knee replacements are predicted to propel the market. In the knee joint replacement segment, there is a increased preference for cementless artificial joints by surgeons. On the other hand, the demand for shoulder joint replacement is anticipated to remain high through the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of sports-associated shoulder injuries and road traumas.

Excerpts from ‘By Procedure’

The global orthopedic joint replacement market, based on procedures, is divided into:

Total Replacement

Partial Replacement

Others

Total replacement is the most commonly performed joint replacement surgery, therefore giving the segment the top position in terms of market share in 2021. Total joint replacement is a surgical procedure wherein diseased or arthritic joint parts are completely removed and replaced with a metal, plastic, or ceramic prosthesis. Primarily, the total joint replacement segment is commands the orthopedic joint replacement market, due to the high number of products available compared to partial joints. Moreover, the demand for total joint replacement implants is increasing as it provides more effective and long-term results, in turn gathering higher preference from surgeons.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Geographically, the global orthopedic joint replacement market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America held the leading position on the global front. This is attributed to high prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as arthritis, osteoarthritis etc. As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (U.S.), 24% of the U.S. adults representing 58.5 million individuals have arthritis. Additionally, extensive usage of cutting-edge treatment techniques and the high prevalence of orthopedic ailments such as knee degenerative disorders are likely to fuel market expansion in the US. For instance, in 2016, about 600,000 knee replacements and 300,000 hip replacements are annually performed in the U.S (American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons). Moreover, as a result of a rise in traffic accidents in the U.S., the procedure rate of orthopedic joint replacement surgeries is rising. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth in the coming years. The Asia Pacific orthopedic joint replacement market is driven by rapidly rising elderly population, and the corresponding incidence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global orthopedic joint replacement market are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Arthrex Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. (MicroPort Scientific Corporation)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Exactech Inc.

Corin Group.

