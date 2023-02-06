Submit Release
Alcatraz AI Receives BIS Certification for Frictionless and Secure Biometric Access Control

Using a person’s face as their credential, Alcatraz AI quickly and privately authenticates users at the point of access and detects and alerts to tailgating incidents.

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced that its flagship biometric access control device, the Rock, is now certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Enterprise organizations in India can now reduce friction and make access points more secure by easily adding facial authentication to their access control solution with a BIS-approved biometric solution.

As the national standards body of India, the BIS sets parameters for ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of products entering the Indian market, and is mandatory for many IT products, including biometric access control devices. By earning BIS certification for the Alcatraz AI Rock it positions as a market leader, committed to helping customers meet regulatory and compliance needs around the world. More than 1 million employees of Fortune 2000 organizations benefit from the reduced friction, added security, and personal privacy afforded by the Rock at access points.

“As we expand our global footprint and provide unparalleled facial authentication solutions to enterprise customers, it is important to meet the regulatory and compliance requirements of key markets such as India,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “With this certification and our ability to work natively with virtually all access control solutions, we continue to transform how people enter buildings and secure areas with a simple, secure, and trusted biometric solution that supports the physical security needs of businesses in India and around the world.”

The BIS certification follows Alcatraz AI achieving ISO 2700, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 in the last two months.

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI is the most secure, effective, comprehensive access control biometric solution on the market. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz AI protects more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies, including their assets and secure facilities.

For more information, please visit www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on Twitter and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.

