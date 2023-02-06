Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 00:42:20 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 00:42:20 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,005 in the last 365 days.

Logistics Market 2023 | Industry Worth US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%

Logistics Industry 2023-2028

Logistics Industry 2023-2028

The global logistics industry size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market/requestsample

Logistics refers to the business of transporting, supplying, and delivering goods. It is the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. It manages the flow of goods between the origin and the point of consumption to meet customers' requirements. The resources handled in logistics include tangible goods such as materials, equipment, and supplies, as well as food and other consumable items. In defense and military, logistics is concerned with maintaining army supply lines while disrupting those of the enemy. Logistics offers greater visibility into the supply chain, enables companies to reduce overhead expenses, and improves the customer experience.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top 10 logistics companies in world 2023 being

• J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.
• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
• CEVA Logistics
• FedEx Corp.
• United Parcel Service, Inc.
• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
• XPO Logistics Inc.
• Kenco Group Inc.
• Deutsche Post DHL Group
• Americold Logistics, LLC
• DSV Panalpina A/S

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the e-commerce industry. This is attributed to the growing sales of goods via online retail channels, further enhanced by the convenience offered by these platforms at a better price. In line with this, the increasing reverse logistics operations and the rising trade-related agreements are significantly contributing to market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, such as automated material handling equipment, GPS, and biometrics, are helping organizations and businesses to work competently, thereby positively influencing market growth.

Moreover, the rising focus on sustainable development has led to an augmenting demand for green logistics that offer sustainable transport solutions. Besides, the leading market players are focusing on providing value-added services, including door-to-door delivery, cross-docking, procurement and production of products, packaging, and inventory management. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth. Additionally, the widespread availability of custom-made, industry-specific third-party services from reputed logistics service providers is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways
• Seaways
• Railways
• Airways

Breakup by Model Type:

• 2 PL
• 3 PL
• 4 PL

Breakup by End-use:

• Consumer Goods
• Retail
• Food And Beverages
• IT Hardware
Healthcare
• Chemicals
• Construction
• Automotive
• Telecom
• Oil & Gas
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)


Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Diabetic Food Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diabetic-food-market

• Cheese Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-manufacturing-plant

• Digital Asset Management Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-asset-management-market

• Machine Tools Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-tools-market

• Tissue Paper Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-paper-market

• Smart Bathroom Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Logistics Market 2023 | Industry Worth US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.