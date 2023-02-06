Logistics Market 2023 | Industry Worth US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%

The global logistics industry size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Logistics refers to the business of transporting, supplying, and delivering goods. It is the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. It manages the flow of goods between the origin and the point of consumption to meet customers' requirements. The resources handled in logistics include tangible goods such as materials, equipment, and supplies, as well as food and other consumable items. In defense and military, logistics is concerned with maintaining army supply lines while disrupting those of the enemy. Logistics offers greater visibility into the supply chain, enables companies to reduce overhead expenses, and improves the customer experience.
Global Logistics Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the e-commerce industry. This is attributed to the growing sales of goods via online retail channels, further enhanced by the convenience offered by these platforms at a better price. In line with this, the increasing reverse logistics operations and the rising trade-related agreements are significantly contributing to market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, such as automated material handling equipment, GPS, and biometrics, are helping organizations and businesses to work competently, thereby positively influencing market growth.
Moreover, the rising focus on sustainable development has led to an augmenting demand for green logistics that offer sustainable transport solutions. Besides, the leading market players are focusing on providing value-added services, including door-to-door delivery, cross-docking, procurement and production of products, packaging, and inventory management. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth. Additionally, the widespread availability of custom-made, industry-specific third-party services from reputed logistics service providers is acting as a growth-inducing factor.
