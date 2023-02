Cloud Gaming Market 2023 | Worth US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.5% | IMARC Group

Cloud Gaming Market 2023

The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, (CAGR) of 47.5% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cloud gaming market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5% during 2023-2028.Cloud gaming, or gaming-as-a-service, is gaming that runs video games on remote servers and channels them directly to a user's device. It enables playing a game remotely from the cloud. It differs from traditional gaming, wherein a game runs locally on a user's video game console, personal computer, or mobile device. It operates similarly to remote desktops and video-on-demand services. Cloud gaming can be beneficial as it eliminates the need to purchase expensive computer hardware or install games directly onto a local game system. It can be made available on a wide range of computing devices, including mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, digital media players, or proprietary thin client-like devices.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-gaming-market/requestsample Global Cloud Gaming Market Trends:The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for video games and affordable gaming solutions. In line with this, launching a new range of games positively influences market growth as users' interest in unique experiences is rising. Due to the cost benefits and ease of operation, the leading players in the video gaming industry have entered the market. Furthermore, key companies are taking advantage of the growing interest in video games and launching cloud gaming services to provide an affordable solution and expand the gaming market.Moreover, the emerging trend of mobile cloud gaming is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, various market players are focusing on achieving low latency in gaming services to give users an immersive and unique gaming experience. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze market expansion. Additionally, the leading market players and telecom providers are forming alliances and collaborations to give gamers a 5G gaming experience. This is projected to boost market growth in the coming years.Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-gaming-market Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• Utomik B.V.• Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)• Numecent Holdings Ltd.• RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex) (OTCMKTS: VTXB)• Parsec Cloud Inc.• Paperspace• LiquidSky Software Inc.• Simplay Gaming Ltd.• Ubitus Inc.• Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)• Sony (NYSE: SONY)• Amazon web services (NASDAQ: AMZN)• Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)• IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM)• Samsung electronics (KRX: 005930)• GameFly• CiiNow, Inc.Key Market Segmentation:Breakup by Devices Type:• Smartphones• Smart TVs• Consoles• Tablets• PCsBreakup by Spectrum:• Video Streaming• File StreamingBreakup by Genre:• Adventure/Role Playing Games• Puzzles• Social Games• Strategy• Simulation• OthersBreakup by Spectrum:• Hardcore Gamers• Casual GamersBreakup by Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2017-2022)• Market Outlook (2023-2028)• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeTOC for the Report:• Preface• Scope and Methodology• Executive Summary• Introduction• Global Market• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain Analysis• Price Analysis• Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:• Social Commerce Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-commerce-market • Digital Signage Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-signage-market • Digital Remittance Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-remittance-market • Data Monetization Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-monetization-market • Organic Dairy Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-dairy-market • Smoothies Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smoothies-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.