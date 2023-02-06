Cloud Gaming Market 2023 | Worth US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.5% | IMARC Group

The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, (CAGR) of 47.5% during 2023-2028.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cloud gaming market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5% during 2023-2028.
Cloud gaming, or gaming-as-a-service, is gaming that runs video games on remote servers and channels them directly to a user's device. It enables playing a game remotely from the cloud. It differs from traditional gaming, wherein a game runs locally on a user's video game console, personal computer, or mobile device. It operates similarly to remote desktops and video-on-demand services. Cloud gaming can be beneficial as it eliminates the need to purchase expensive computer hardware or install games directly onto a local game system. It can be made available on a wide range of computing devices, including mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, digital media players, or proprietary thin client-like devices.
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for video games and affordable gaming solutions. In line with this, launching a new range of games positively influences market growth as users' interest in unique experiences is rising. Due to the cost benefits and ease of operation, the leading players in the video gaming industry have entered the market. Furthermore, key companies are taking advantage of the growing interest in video games and launching cloud gaming services to provide an affordable solution and expand the gaming market.
Moreover, the emerging trend of mobile cloud gaming is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, various market players are focusing on achieving low latency in gaming services to give users an immersive and unique gaming experience. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze market expansion. Additionally, the leading market players and telecom providers are forming alliances and collaborations to give gamers a 5G gaming experience. This is projected to boost market growth in the coming years.
You just read:
