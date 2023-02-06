Submit Release
NoSQL Market 2023-2028, Global Share, Size (US$ 35.7 Billion), Growth (CAGR of 29.92%), Key Players and Industry Trends

NoSQL Market Share 2023

The increasing user-created content has led to the generation of big datasets is primarily driving the NoSQL market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “NoSQL Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global NoSQL market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.92% during 2023-2028.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Historical Period: 2017-2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nosql-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

NoSQL represents a non-relational database (NRDB) that provides a mechanism to store and retrieve data. In terms of the database type, it can be categorized into key-value-based, document-based, column-based, graph-based, etc. NoSQL databases can support structured query language (SQL) and non-tabular, polymorphic, semi-structured, and unstructured data. They are constructed for particular data models and include flexible schemas that allow programmers to build and manage modern applications. NoSQL solutions prove highly effective when vast amounts of data are required to be retrieved and stored, when there is no requirement for constraints and joint support at the database level, or when data is dynamic and unstructured. Consequently, they find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, such as banking, healthcare, telecommunication, government, retail, etc.

NoSQL Market Trends:

The increasing user-created content, on account of the rising influence of social media, rapid penetration of high-speed internet, and easy access to smartphones, that has led to the generation of big datasets is primarily driving the NoSQL market. In addition to this, the growing need for improved management and analysis of data that are generally sparse and unstructured is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating integration of NoSQL systems with the industry 4.0 landscape to enhance the possibility of high scalability, distributed computing, lower cost, and schema flexibility is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of non-relational databases that are being increasingly employed in the financial sector to integrate data in a more useful and faster manner while incurring lesser costs is expected to propel the NoSQL market over the forecasted period.

NoSQL Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the NoSQL market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aerospike
• Amazon Web Services
• Apache Cassandra
• Basho Technologies
• Cisco Systems
• Couchbase, Inc
• Hypertable Inc.
• IBM
• MarkLogic
• Microsoft Corporation
• MongoDB Inc.
• Neo Technology Inc.
• Objectivity Inc.
• Oracle Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global NoSQL market based on database type, technology, vertical, application and region.

Breakup by Database Type:

• Key-Value Based Database
• Document Based Database
• Column Based Database
• Graph Based Database

Breakup by Technology:

• MySQL
• Database
• Oracle
• Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
• ACID
• Metadata
• Hadoop
• Others

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Telecom
• Government
• Retail
• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Data Storage
• Metadata Store
• Cache Memory
• Distributed Data Depository
• e-Commerce
• Mobile Apps
• Web Applications
• Data Analytics
• Social Networking
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2040&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

