NoSQL Market 2023-2028, Global Share, Size (US$ 35.7 Billion), Growth (CAGR of 29.92%), Key Players and Industry Trends

The increasing user-created content has led to the generation of big datasets is primarily driving the NoSQL market.
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “NoSQL Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global NoSQL market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.92% during 2023-2028.
NoSQL represents a non-relational database (NRDB) that provides a mechanism to store and retrieve data. In terms of the database type, it can be categorized into key-value-based, document-based, column-based, graph-based, etc. NoSQL databases can support structured query language (SQL) and non-tabular, polymorphic, semi-structured, and unstructured data. They are constructed for particular data models and include flexible schemas that allow programmers to build and manage modern applications. NoSQL solutions prove highly effective when vast amounts of data are required to be retrieved and stored, when there is no requirement for constraints and joint support at the database level, or when data is dynamic and unstructured. Consequently, they find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, such as banking, healthcare, telecommunication, government, retail, etc.
NoSQL Market Trends:
The increasing user-created content, on account of the rising influence of social media, rapid penetration of high-speed internet, and easy access to smartphones, that has led to the generation of big datasets is primarily driving the NoSQL market. In addition to this, the growing need for improved management and analysis of data that are generally sparse and unstructured is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating integration of NoSQL systems with the industry 4.0 landscape to enhance the possibility of high scalability, distributed computing, lower cost, and schema flexibility is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of non-relational databases that are being increasingly employed in the financial sector to integrate data in a more useful and faster manner while incurring lesser costs is expected to propel the NoSQL market over the forecasted period.
NoSQL Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the NoSQL market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Aerospike
• Amazon Web Services
• Apache Cassandra
• Basho Technologies
• Cisco Systems
• Couchbase, Inc
• Hypertable Inc.
• IBM
• MarkLogic
• Microsoft Corporation
• MongoDB Inc.
• Neo Technology Inc.
• Objectivity Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global NoSQL market based on database type, technology, vertical, application and region.
Breakup by Database Type:
• Key-Value Based Database
• Document Based Database
• Column Based Database
• Graph Based Database
Breakup by Technology:
• MySQL
• Database
• Oracle
• Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
• ACID
• Metadata
• Hadoop
• Others
