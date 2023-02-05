Adjustment to NAT result requirement starting midnight of 6 February for individuals with Hong Kong travel history to leave Macao for mainland China

MACAU, February 5 - In accordance with the Notification about Complete Resumption of Mutual Visits of People Between the Mainland and Hong Kong & Macao promulgated by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council today (3 February), the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, starting midnight of 6 February 2023, individuals with a travel history to the Hong Kong SAR are not required to present a negative nucleic acid test (NAT) result when leaving Macao for mainland China, whereas the requirement to present the negative result issued within 48 hours when leaving Macao for mainland China remains unchanged for individuals with a travel history to Taiwan or foreign countries within the past 7 days (waived for children aged 3 or below). The requirement applies to individuals heading to mainland China after having entered Macao via the Hong Kong SAR from Taiwan or abroad.

To align with the relevant policy, those who are aged above 3 and have entered Macao from the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan or foreign countries must take the manual inspection channels and are not allowed to take the vehicle channels (except for the driver) when leaving Macao via the Zhuhai-Macao ports, Macau International Airport or ferry terminals for the first time within 7 days from the second day after their date of entry. The individuals concerned may leave Macao only after presenting the respective proof below as applicable under different circumstances:

1. Those who have been to Taiwan or foreign countries within the past 7 days (within 7 days from the second day after arriving in Macao or the Hong Kong SAR)

(1) Must present their boarding pass or ferry ticket if leaving for the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan or abroad via the Macau International Airport or ferry terminals;

(2) Must present a negative NAT result issued within 48 hours if leaving for mainland China via any port of Macao.

2. Those who have entered Macao from the Hong Kong SAR within the past 7 days without a travel history to Taiwan or foreign countries within 7 days

(1) Must present their boarding pass or ferry ticket if leaving for the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan or abroad via the Macau International Airport or ferry terminals;

(2) Must present the Macao Health Code with the travel history declared accordingly if leaving for mainland China via any port of Macao.