Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 02:48:48 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 02:48:48 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,832 in the last 365 days.

Adjustment to NAT result requirement starting midnight of 6 February for individuals with Hong Kong travel history to leave Macao for mainland China

MACAU, February 5 - In accordance with the Notification about Complete Resumption of Mutual Visits of People Between the Mainland and Hong Kong & Macao promulgated by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council today (3 February), the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, starting midnight of 6 February 2023, individuals with a travel history to the Hong Kong SAR are not required to present a negative nucleic acid test (NAT) result when leaving Macao for mainland China, whereas the requirement to present the negative result issued within 48 hours when leaving Macao for mainland China remains unchanged for individuals with a travel history to Taiwan or foreign countries within the past 7 days (waived for children aged 3 or below). The requirement applies to individuals heading to mainland China after having entered Macao via the Hong Kong SAR from Taiwan or abroad.

To align with the relevant policy, those who are aged above 3 and have entered Macao from the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan or foreign countries must take the manual inspection channels and are not allowed to take the vehicle channels (except for the driver) when leaving Macao via the Zhuhai-Macao ports, Macau International Airport or ferry terminals for the first time within 7 days from the second day after their date of entry. The individuals concerned may leave Macao only after presenting the respective proof below as applicable under different circumstances:

1. Those who have been to Taiwan or foreign countries within the past 7 days (within 7 days from the second day after arriving in Macao or the Hong Kong SAR)

(1) Must present their boarding pass or ferry ticket if leaving for the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan or abroad via the Macau International Airport or ferry terminals;

(2) Must present a negative NAT result issued within 48 hours if leaving for mainland China via any port of Macao.

2. Those who have entered Macao from the Hong Kong SAR within the past 7 days without a travel history to Taiwan or foreign countries within 7 days

(1) Must present their boarding pass or ferry ticket if leaving for the Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan or abroad via the Macau International Airport or ferry terminals;

(2) Must present the Macao Health Code with the travel history declared accordingly if leaving for mainland China via any port of Macao.

You just read:

Adjustment to NAT result requirement starting midnight of 6 February for individuals with Hong Kong travel history to leave Macao for mainland China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.