The FSS’s Office on the 13th Floor of China Civil Plaza Building at NAPE is Closed from Now On

MACAU, February 6 - The Social Security Fund’s office on the 13th floor of China Civil Plaza Building at NAPE (Alameda Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, n.os 249-263, Edf. China Civil Plaza, 13.º andar B-C, Macau) is closed from now on.

Residents who want to conduct business with the Social Security Fund, they may use the “Macao One Account", a self-service machine, or go to Social Security Fund’s St. Lazarus Parish Field Office, the Area of Social Security Affairs at the Macao Government Services Centre and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands, and the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and Sub-Stations.

For more information, please visit the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquires.

