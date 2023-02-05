UZBEKISTAN, February 5 - Uzbekistan and KOICA to cooperate within the framework of the Innovation Partnership Program

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Shakhlo Turdikulova met with the Director of KOICA Uzbekistan Ms. Park Sunjin, in Tashkent.

According to the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation, opportunities created by the ministry to support scientists, scientific and start-up projects.

The Deputy Minister put forward proposals for cooperation between the KOICA office and the ministry in the transformation of research institutions, the introduction of smart technologies in innovative regions, and the establishment of interaction in medicine and biotechnology.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on cooperation with the KOICA Uzbekistan Representative Office to attract expert consultants, as well as within the framework of the Innovation Partnership Program to modernize the national startup ecosystem of Uzbekistan.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan