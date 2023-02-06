Food Additives Market to Reach US $55.53 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand of convenience and packaged foods among population and growing prevalence of food borne disease are enhancing growth of the Food Additives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Additives Market size is estimated to reach $55,530 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over 2021-2026. Food additives are considered as natural or synthetic chemicals that are added in foods to enhance the taste, texture and color and also helps in improving the appearance of food. Food additives also helps to increase the shelf life of food and keep the food fresh. Food additives are available in two different types such as natural and artificial food additives. Natural food additives are extracted naturally and are used in various foodstuff whereas artificial food additives are made synthetically. Food additives are used to reduce bacteria and contaminants in foods and are helps in preventing food borne diseases. Emulsifiers are added to make the food stable and re-used in various processed products. Enzymes are used in food owing to their specialized nature that helps to complete the reaction during processing. Ascorbic acid are used as preservatives in various food and beverage products to enhance taste and currently, sodium nitrite are added to processed and cured meals. Rising demand of convenience and packaged foods among population and growing prevalence of food borne disease is the major factor driving the growth of Food Additives Market. Furthermore, growing technological advancement in food and beverage industry, rising busy schedule owing to hectic lifestyle, rising use of food additives in food and beverage industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Food Additives Market for the period 2021-2026.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Additives-Market-Research-508107

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Additives Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Food Additives Market owing to changing lifestyle that increases the consumption of processed food which contains food additives. Moreover, owing to busy schedule the consumption of confectionery and bakery products increases and are therefore boosting the growth of North America.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Food Additives Market report.

4. Rising strict regulations by various government agencies is set to create hurdles for the Food Additives Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Food Additives Segment Analysis – By Type : The Food Additives Market based on Type can be further segmented into Flavor & Enhancer, Antioxidants, Anticaking Agents, Emulsifiers, Sweeteners, Stabilizers, Colorants, Fat Replacers, and Others.

Food Additives Segment Analysis – By Application : The Food Additives Market based on Application can be further segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, Poultry & Sea Food Products, and Others.

Food Additive Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Food Additive Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to changing lifestyle that increases the consumption of processed food which contains food additives.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Additives Industry are -

1. E.I. DuPont

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Eastman Chemical Company

4. Hansen Holding A/S

5. Kerry Group Plc

