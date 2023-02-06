Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 Premium Motorcycle Sports Tires Selected as Original Equipment on New BMW S 1000 RR

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are offered as original equipment on the new BMW S 1000 RR.

Featuring Bridgestone's advanced technology, BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires offer sporty handling and superior grip on wet and dry surfaces.

Through "Dan-Totsu" products that realize "Driving Excitement," Bridgestone will deliver "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" of the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."

Tokyo (February 6, 2023) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment on the new S 1000 RR released by BMW Motorrad.

By contributing to the development of safe and enjoyable motorcycle cultures with peace of mind through "Dan-Totsu"*1 products that realize "Driving Excitement," Bridgestone strives to achieve its corporate commitment for "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" described in its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*2

BMW S 1000 RR is the supersports bike first presented in 2009. With the comprehensive innovations to the engine, suspension, chassis, aerodynamics, design, and assistance systems, the new edition of this vehicle offers even more dynamic performance.*3

Through the two companies' long-term co-creation, Bridgestone continues to contribute to the realization of value that BMW provides through its wide range of vehicles. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires for the new BMW S 1000 RR are "Dan-Totsu" products developed with technologies fostered through motorsport activities. With an optimized, state-of-the-art tread compound and structure, these tires provide sporty handling and superior grip on any surface, thereby contributing to the dynamic riding performance of the new BMW S 1000 RR.

In its motorsport activities, Bridgestone has refined its technologies through participation in MotoGP™ events from 2002 to 2015 and has continued to support motorsport events such as the FIM*4 Endurance World Championship (EWC). Through these activities, Bridgestone has continuously supported premium motorcycles with BATTLAX, a premium motorcycle tire brand that features state-of-the-art "Dan-Totsu" products. Bridgestone has thereby advanced and refined its technologies, claiming the global No. 1*5 position for selection for original equipment in the premium segment. Furthermore, Bridgestone will invest in the Nasu Plant. Located in Japan, the Nasu Plant is a manufacturing base for motorcycle tires. The investments in this plant will be aimed at expanding supply capability and accelerating our premium business strategy for motorcycle tires.*6

By supplying BATTLAX brand "Dan-Totsu" products that accommodate the discerning taste for riding performance of customers and respond to diverse needs, Bridgestone is committed to spreading the joy of mobility and to providing "Driving Excitement" in 10 years, 20 years, and beyond. Bridgestone will continue to contribute to the development of safe and enjoyable motorcycle cultures offering peace of mind, and to the realization of a sustainable mobility society through the supply of tires for original equipment that fully draw out the performance and appeal of the respective vehicles.

■ Tire featured as original equipment Front : 120/70ZR17M/C (58W)

Rear : 190/55ZR17M/C (75W) ■ New BMW S 1000 RR*7