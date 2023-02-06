Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Set to Register 429.1 Billion USD by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Networking and communication segment growth drive the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is estimated to reach $429.1 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2027. Increased investments in memory devices, integrated circuits, micro-electromechanical systems are driving technological improvements in the semiconductor sector, which in turn creates positive impact on the growth of this market. The emergence of artificial intelligence, internet of things and machine learning technologies is expected to create a market for Insulators as this technology aid memory chip to process large data in less time, which also plays a major role in the growth. Moreover, greater demand for faster and advanced memory chip and microprocessor in industrial application, advancement in wafer fabrication equipment, along with silicon wafer fabrication and deposition equipment are expected to boost the growth of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market highlights the following areas –

• In component segment Memory device is expected to drive the overall market growth owing to on-going technological advancement such as virtual reality and cloud computing.

• Networking and communication is expected hold the large share owing to rise in demand for smart phone and smart devices around the world.

• APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period due to rise of electronic equipment production and presence of large local component manufacturers.

Segmental Analysis:

By Component:

Based on the component segment, the market is segmented into Analog IC, Sensors, MPU, MCU, Memory Devices, Lighting Devices, Discrete Power Devices, Others. Memory device is expected to drive the overall market growth at a CAGR of 6.1% owing to on-going technological advancement such as virtual reality and cloud computing. High average selling price of NAND flash chips and DRAM would contribute significantly to revenue generation, which drives the market and provides incentive to the market players to take various strategic steps to expand their market share.

By Application:

Based on application segment, the market is segmented into Networking & Communication, medical & healthcare, Automotive, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Others. Networking and communication segment held around 16.5% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for smart phone and smart devices around the world.

By Geography:

APAC region is estimated to account for the largest Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market share at 44.8% during the forecast period owing to rise of electronic equipment production. Due to the extensive on-going migration of various electrical equipment and the existence of local component manufacturers, China is recognized as the region's leading country. The market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace, owing to rising R&D spending. The shutdown, particularly in China will have significant impact on semiconductor production, which will drive up lead times.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industry are -

1. ASML Holdings N.V.

2. Advantest Corporation

3. Applied Materials Inc.

4. Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

5. KLA-Tencor Corporation

