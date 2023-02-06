St. Albans / DUI Crash, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2000595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 @ 0703 hours

STREET: Reynolds Road

TOWN: Grand Isle

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Lam

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers with VSP St. Albans responded to the above location for a single motor vehicle crash. Lam was identified as the operator. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Lam was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. He was transported to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. While in custody, he intentionally caused damage to State of Vermont property.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Grand Isle

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.