St. Albans / DUI Crash, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2000595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 @ 0703 hours
STREET: Reynolds Road
TOWN: Grand Isle
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Lam
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers with VSP St. Albans responded to the above location for a single motor vehicle crash. Lam was identified as the operator. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Lam was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. He was transported to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. While in custody, he intentionally caused damage to State of Vermont property.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Grand Isle
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.