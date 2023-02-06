Westminster Barracks/ DUI #4

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,783 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1000838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2023 @ approximately 2024 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4
ACCUSED: Danielle Smith
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank off of Route 131 in the town of Weathersfield. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Danielle Smith, 50, of Springfield, VT. While Speaking with Troopers, Smith showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing. Smith was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: (Y)
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/23 at 0800 AM
COURT: Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600