Westminster Barracks/ DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1000838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2023 @ approximately 2024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4

ACCUSED: Danielle Smith

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank off of Route 131 in the town of Weathersfield. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Danielle Smith, 50, of Springfield, VT. While Speaking with Troopers, Smith showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing. Smith was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: (Y)

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/23 at 0800 AM

COURT: Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov