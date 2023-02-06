Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated / Domestic Assault / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4000920

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 5, 2023, approximately 1743 hours

LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Domestic Assault

DUI #1

ACCUSED: Aime Page

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 5th, 2023, approximately 1743 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7, in Rutland Town, Vermont. Troopers determined Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member. Troopers also learned that Page had previously caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member. During the investigation Troopers observed Page display several indicators of impairment and it was determined that Page had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Page was ultimately taken into custody for first degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, Page was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division. 02/06/2022 at 1230 PM.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: February 5th, 2023 at 1230 PM.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.