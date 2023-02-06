Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 04:16:04 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 04:16:04 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,783 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated / Domestic Assault / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4000920

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: February 5, 2023, approximately 1743 hours

LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

                        Domestic Assault

                        DUI #1

                       

 

ACCUSED: Aime Page

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

 

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 5th, 2023, approximately 1743 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7, in Rutland Town, Vermont. Troopers determined Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member. Troopers also learned that Page had previously caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member. During the investigation Troopers observed Page display several indicators of impairment and it was determined that Page had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Page was ultimately taken into custody for first degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.  After processing, Page was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.  02/06/2022 at 1230 PM.

 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: February 5th, 2023 at 1230 PM.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated / Domestic Assault / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.