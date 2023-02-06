Stampede Drilling Announces Appointments of New Chair and Lead Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB , Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Company") SDI announced today the appointments of Mr. Lyle Whitmarsh, Stampede's CEO, to the position of Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Thane Russell, one of Stampede's independent directors, to the position of Lead Director.

These appointments follow the Company's current Chair, Mr. Elson McDougald, advising the Company's Board of Directors that he has decided to step back from his duties as Chair and resign from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Whitmarsh commented, "We owe a debt of gratitude to Elson for his longstanding dedication to Stampede and the leadership he exhibited as Chair. Elson has worked tirelessly since Stampede's inception to help build Stampede to the successful contract driller it has become. We thank him for his service, and wish him the best in the future."

