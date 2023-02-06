Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 04:29:07 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 04:29:07 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,777 in the last 365 days.

Stampede Drilling Announces Appointments of New Chair and Lead Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB , Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Company") SDI announced today the appointments of Mr. Lyle Whitmarsh, Stampede's CEO, to the position of Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Thane Russell, one of Stampede's independent directors, to the position of Lead Director.

These appointments follow the Company's current Chair, Mr. Elson McDougald, advising the Company's Board of Directors that he has decided to step back from his duties as Chair and resign from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Whitmarsh commented, "We owe a debt of gratitude to Elson for his longstanding dedication to Stampede and the leadership he exhibited as Chair.  Elson has worked tirelessly since Stampede's inception to help build Stampede to the successful contract driller it has become. We thank him for his service, and wish him the best in the future."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stampede Drilling Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/05/c7436.html

You just read:

Stampede Drilling Announces Appointments of New Chair and Lead Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.