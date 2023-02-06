Laoshao Solicits the World for Theme Activities for the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - The 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan) will be held from late July to early August, 2023, and the festival is soliciting theme activities from all over world.

This festival is held in order to boost the confidence of market consumption, promote consumption expansion and improve quality of life. Laoshan District, based on the vision of "A City Of Dynamic Ocean, A Wonderful and Pleasant City ", is dedicated to building a high-quality bay area that is suitable for living, business and tourism. In order to be well prepared for the upcoming beer festival around the themes of "Dynamic Mountain & Sea, Wonderful iLaoshan", "Fashion & Future", the festival is now publicly soliciting the world for theme activity plans. Details are as follows.

The festival is soliciting the following theme activities: fashion & art, digital science & technology, interactive experiences, public services, and tourism.

For fashion & art, the theme can be all kinds of high-quality literary and artistic performances: art works exhibition, art salon, art appreciation and other theme activities relating to stage art, visual art, arts and crafts, etc.

For digital science & technology, the theme can be technology in the fields of VR, naked-eye 3D, holographic images, live broadcasting, e-commerce, network audio-visual, digital publishing, network education, comic and animation displays, etc.

For interactive experiences, the theme can be immersive art performances, exhibitions, entertainment and other experience activities, intangible cultural heritage skills, traditional crafts, beer culture, sports and other interactive experience activities, drama, Chinese folk arts and other stage art experience activities.

For public services, the theme can be folk festivals, culture, business, tourism and sport exhibitions, forums, competitions, selections and other cultural activities, including large scale, extensive and long lasting mass cultural and leisure activities.

For tourism, the theme can be major festival activities related to tourism, tourism performances, characteristic tourism routes and scenic spot marketing, research tourism activities, rural tourism activities and other tourism activities.

Participants must be able to strictly implement safety measures, formulate detailed work and emergency plans, and ensure the smooth implementation of all activities.

Participants must meet the requirements of "creating new fashion and new ways to enjoy". The proposed theme must be something people love to see and participate in, with a distinctive theme idea, innovative form, exquisite art, and excellent production. Combined with the reality of Laoshan, it should reflect the principles of commercialization, high quality, characteristics, and internationalization.

Participants must comply with relevant policies, laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, be legally licensed for the proposed activities and have been approved by authorities with complete filing procedures, must not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties, and must have a complete activity implementation plan, corresponding human labor, funding and material resources, and must be able to complete the implementation of theme activities independently.

No registration and participation fees will be charged for this solicitation.

All submitted theme activities will be reviewed by experts and selected as part of the theme activity system of the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan), which will be carried out as a whole in the next step.

All enterprises, social organizations, collectives, multiple people or individuals who are interested in participating in this solicitation, please send the theme activity plan (self-made format) to the headquarter office mailbox of the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan) before 5:00 p.m. on Feb 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Company Name: Headquarter Office of the 33nd Qingdao International Beer Festival (Laoshan)

Contact Person: Mike Qin

Email: hisense0520@gmail.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1671693146519417

